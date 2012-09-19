Tips and Tricks to Get the Most Out of Apple's iTunes

Organizing Video "Groups" p1

Organizing videos can be a bit of a pain with iTunes. Video files are generally classified as Movies and TV Shows. Movies will usually include all of your imported video files as well as downloaded purchases and will generally be displayed in one messy mashed-up library view. One workaround allows you to sort your movies and videos using the TV Show sorting functionality, allowing you to trick iTunes into grouping videos into custom "TV Show" groups.

Say you have a series of home videos you want to separate from the rest. You can go to the Get Info page (see the earlier Tags page 3) and then change the Media Kind to "TV Show". (cont.)