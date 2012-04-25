15 Augmented Reality Projects That Already Exist

Recon Mod Alpine Goggles

Goggles and skiing go together like peanut butter and jelly, right? Recon takes the goggles to a new level of augmented-reality awesome. The heads-up-display goggles use a rider’s GPS location to display elevation, speed, and time of day in a small screen that sits at the bottom-right of the user’s field of vision — and it’s all in real time. All the cumulative data from a day on the slopes can be downloaded to a computer, and the GPS information can be associated with interactive maps so users can chart their speeds against location. Recon’s current products augment those original features with improvements that include jump analytics, buddy tracking, music playback, navigation, and smartphone connectivity. The goggles won’t tell you that the subway is running late, but Android connectivity will alert you when you have an incoming call or text.