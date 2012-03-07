Apple: The New iPad, Apple TV and iOS 5.1

Dimensions and Differences

While the new iPad looks nearly identical to the iPad 2, there are a few physical differences. This new model is 9.4mm thick, while last year's model was "only" 8.8mm. The new iPad is also a bit heavier: 1.44 pounds (or 1.46 for the 4G version) as opposed to 1.33 pounds. All in all, not much of a difference; if you put the two devices next to each other, you probably wouldn't notice the differences at first glance.