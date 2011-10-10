16 Free and Useful Privacy-Protecting Software Titles
Protecting your privacy online
What makes the internet a great way to communicate and share information also facilitates sometimes unwanted surveillance and even data theft. Popular online services like Google and Facebook quietly track their users, compiling data on their surfing habits to direct the development of future products and services.More worrisome are the thousands of viruses, malware, and spyware programs distributed online. These kinds of software look for unprotected PCs, infecting vulnerable computers so that they can steal passwords and other sensitive information.Despite the problems created by the free and open nature of the internet, it has also facilitated the distribution of software that keeps user activities anonymous and protects against online threats that may compromise your privacy. Here are 16 different applications that fall into this category.
Your web browser: enabling protection
Before we continue however, we should note that the three major web browsers—Microsoft Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, and Google Chrome—all have privacy protection features built in. Both Explorer and Firefox have a “do not track” feature, which can be enabled by accessing each respective browser’s settings. Chrome lets users open “Incognito Windows”, which provide the same surfing experience but delete any traceable pieces of information once they’re closed.Now, on to the actual software.
Facebook Disconnect (Chrome extension)
Thousands of websites integrate closely with Facebook, hoping that the social networking giant will direct users their way and generate additional traffic. But while this integration makes it easy for Facebook users to share interesting links and web pages with their contacts, it also lets Mark Zuckerberg and co. track the surfing habits of those who visit these sites. Facebook Disconnect disables any kind of Facebook integration, so that your online explorations remain private.
FreeOTFE
Want to encrypt a particular folder or even an entire drive, so that the files inside are only accessible to you? FreeOTFE is the open-source utility that makes it possible. You can even put the program into a flash drive, turning it into a data-access key you can store in a safe place when not using your computer.
Disconnect (for FF, Chrome and Safari)
Disconnect works just like Facebook Disconnect. The former however takes a more broad approach towards blocking software designed to track your surfing habits, from Facebook and other major social networks and even search engines like Google.
HTTPS Everywhere (Firefox add-on)
This Firefox extension forces over a thousand websites to always load a more secure version of themselves, indicated by a "https://" prefix in the browser's address bar. A site designed for and running the https protocol does a better job protecting any private information you share with it, including login info for your user accounts.
Stealthier (Firefox add-on)
Yet another Firefox add-on that temporarily prevents the browser from saving anything related to your surfing, such as your browsing history, recently closed tabs, and the cache. The key to stealthier's utility is that you can enable or disable it at any time, providing an extra layer of protection when needed.
TrackMeNot (Firefox)
While Disconnect and its Facebook-focused counterpart simply block attempts to track your online activity, TrackMeNot provides false information to search engines. Byperiodically sending random searches to them, TrackMeNot makes building a profile based on your search history impossible.
Microsoft Security Essentials
Released to address the poor security track record of Windows, Microsoft Security Essentials has proved itself as effective protection against viruses, malware, and spyware—preventing potential privacy violations and data theft caused by them. This free utility is one of the few bright spots on Microsoft’s current software portfolio.
Spybot Search & Destroy
This utility is known as another panacea for common PC threats. But Spybot is famous for its thorough cleansing of user activity on the computer. It can clear browsing history and the list of recently opened documents, such that they can’t be recovered.
Malwarebytes
While much of the software listed here provide active protection against viruses, malware, spyware, and the like, Malwarebytes’ specialty is detection and removal. Use it to remove disruptive and data-stealing software that has managed to infect your PC.
Comodo Firewall
Newer versions of Windows come with its own firewall built in, a software barrier that protects PCs from unauthorized network and internet traffic. Comodo Firewall is a more powerful alternative, featuring antivirus protection and finer control. Advanced users have long relied on Comodo to block specific forms of network attacks, but on automatic this utility is effective as well.
Hotspot Shield
Working on the same principle as HTTPS everywhere, Hotspot Shield is designed for laptop users surfing on public WiFi hotspots. It forces all sensitive browsing activites—logging in, providing credit card information for online purchases, etc.—through the more secure https:// protocol.
CyberGhost VPN
Employees of multinationals and government agencies (at least those with IT departments who know what they’re doing) rely on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to secure their data, even if they’re surfing in a coffee shop or at home. CyberGhost provides the same protection for the everyday user, by encrypting all internet traffic so that even eavesdroppers can’t see your information you send from or receive on your PC.
Secunia PSI
This utility makes sure all of the software on your computer is always updated—and thus free of potential vulnerabilities that can be exploited by software designed to steal your data and personal information. Unlike Windows Update, Secunia covers all major applications and programs, including the ones you probably have installed on your PC.
TrueCrypt
Unlike FreeOTFE, TrueCrypt isn’t “transparent”—you’ll have to manually decrypt the data before you can access it. But the protection provided by this utility is much stronger, making it perfect for collections of old files you want to archive away from prying eyes.
Gpg4win
What if you had to send information to a friend, business colleague, or even a random stranger? How can you ensure that the data reaches your recipient without anyone else accessing it while en route? Gpg4win lets you encrypt files and emails before sending them, using the digital signatures that let your contacts know that the data really comes from you.
TOR
Used by government operatives and underground organizations alike, The Onion Router (TOR) is best defined as an “anonymity network”. Though a bit difficult to set up, TOR renders all your internet-related activities untraceable. It does this by encrypting data sent from and to your computer, routing it through a network of volunteer servers throughout the world.