Tutorial: Gmail Phone Calls

Making the Call

When you want to make a call to any number from Gmail, you start by clicking the “Call phone” link in the left navigation bar and use the pop-up dial pad widget. In typical Google fashion, you can also start typing a contact name into the text entry field and the UI will provide a list of anyone in you Gmail Contacts list fitting that test. For example, if you type in “st,” Google will fill the pop-up list with all contacts containing “st” anywhere in their name, not just the first two characters. So “Stan Lee” would appear along with “Best Buy.” Unfortunately, the search results don’t include matches from your voice call history.

While on a dial pad-dialed call, all you see is the dial pad with a running counter for the call duration. When the call finishes, it leaves a conclusion box at the bottom of the browser window showing the time of the call along with a redial link. It doesn’t revert back to or spawn another dial pad. You need to keep hitting that “Call phone” link to bring up a new dial pad, which can result in a trail of finished call boxes along the bottom of your browser unless you close them.

You would think that Gmail would also have a shortcut for calling people straight from your Contacts, especially since you can see their phone numbers on your screen, but you can’t.