The 20 Best Firefox Extensions
The Firefox Universe
Accounting for roughly 30% of the total Web browser market, Firefox has gone from being a niche player a few years ago to a present-day browsing powerhouse. Firefox has seen three major releases and a bevy of smaller but still important updates along the way. Firefox 3.6 was released back in January, and like after all major Firefox updates, the Firefox-tweaking ecosystem has been revamped to accommodate the new code.
There are thousands of add-ons available for Firefox, so a truly comprehensive list is nearly impossible. However, we sifted through some of the best to come up with a list of 20 killer Firefox extensions that we're willing to call "the best." From improving the tab system to changing the interface to providing entertainment, these must-have Firefox add-ons are all free, compatible with Firefox 3.6.3 (the latest version) and generally compatible with each other.
Did we forget to include your favorite Firefox plugin, extension, or add-on? Tell us in the comments why your pick deserves to be in the top 20.
Personas Plus
Personas Plus to Firefox is what Google Themes is to Google. After installing the add-on, you can choose from over 100,000 different browser themes, ranging from games to music to sports to movies. Selecting a new theme doesn't even require a restart and the themes can be selected by either visiting the Personas Plus Website or through Firefox itself (Tools -> Personas).
Download Statusbar
When you select a file for download through vanilla Firefox, a small secondary download manager window will open in the background, which displays all pertinent data (file size, download speed, and time left) underneath your primary Firefox window. With Download Statusbar, Firefox eliminates the extra clutter and shows your downloads on a small bar at the bottom of your browser window. When you highlight a given download bar, all the same download information is displayed, without the use of a secondary window. This is great for keeping open windows to a bare minimum.
Video DownloadHelper
So like any experienced netizen, you watch more than your fair share of videos online on YouTube, Google Video, Vimeo, or humor sites like Break and Funny or Die. There is plenty of great content to be streamed, but what about downloaded? Sure, some sites will let you download their video, but if there is no download option, Video DownloadHelper is here to help. When you've navigated to a page that has a video you want to download, simply go into Tools and follow the menu until you see the video name. From there, you can effortlessly download the latest "Hitler's Reaction on GTX 480" video for your desktop.
Xmarks
Between my gaming desktop, gaming laptop, work laptop, netbook, and any other computer that comes across my desk, I find myself using Firefox on a variety of different machines every day. The problem is that I used to have a different set of bookmarks on each machine, which can be a pain in the neck if I need to, for example, grab sources for work and I happen to be at home. There are a few different bookmark syncing add-ons available, but Xmarks seems to be the most fully featured one. After creating a free user account, simply install the Xmarks add-on onto any machine you have that has Firefox. After logging in, the software will quickly load your bookmarks and passwords (optional) and keep them up to date and synced whenever you close the browser. Xmarks also offers a rating system for Websites and can also recommend sites based on whatever page you view.
FireFTP
Every geek needs a good FTP client and FireFTP is both secure and integrated into the Firefox browser (after downloading the extension). Offering all the popular security options like SFTP; Auth and Implicit SSL; and Auth TSL; FireFTP should be able to handle any FTP server you throw at it. The simple intuitive interface opens like a browser tab and should have you transferring files in no time.
Yoono
During the past five or so years, social networking has become the unofficial epicenter of the Internet. From Facebook to Twitter to MySpace and LinkedIn, most of your time online is consumed by keeping up with your friends. Instead of juggling all of your different social networking outlets at once, let Yoono handle the mess for you. Simply download the Yoono Firefox add-on, fill in your username and password for the appropriate Websites and services, and Yoono takes care of the rest. You can either send out one status update to all your services or pick and choose what messages go where. Yoono also works with chat clients like AIM, Yahoo, MSN, and Gtalk.
TV-FOX
If you're like me, you probably find yourself with SportsCenter on the TV and any number of Websites running on your laptop while sitting on the couch. TV-FOX is kind enough to combine the two, so you can take live TV with you wherever you go. After installing the add-on, TV-FOX gives you access to live TV in dozens of countries and hundreds of channels. While the picture quality won't win any videophiles over, it's a great way to catch up on live TV when you can't get to an actual TV set. Note: in order to use TV-FOX, you need the Windows Media Player plugin.
Forecastfox
Everyone needs a good weather app for their browser and Forecastfox certainly fits the mold. Just plug your zip code in, and Forecastfox, via AccuWeather.com, can provide you with conditions, full-day forecasts, weekly forecasts, and severe weather updates. Forecastfox can even show you the most recent Doppler Radar coverage for your area in a small pop-up window. Plus, if you're the always-traveling type, you can create profiles for different cities and regions. In the end, Forecastfox makes sure that you aren't left out in the cold.
Feedly
RSS readers are a dime a dozen nowadays, but Feedly gives you a fresh and unique perspective on your RSS feeds. After Feedly compiles data from your feeds, bookmarks, and recently visited sites, the program displays your feeds in a magazine-like secondary home page. While listing the newest stories right on top, you can also organize by site and topic, so you can get your daily dose of Tom's Guide or technology in general.
SearchPreview
SearchPreview is simple yet very effective. After installation, every time you search through Google, Yahoo, Bing, or any other major search engine, every result is accompanied by a thumbnail of the site to which it links. The feature is easily enabled or disabled in the lower-right corner of the browser and the program will automatically reload the page when SearchPreview is toggled.
Greasemonkey
On its own, Greasemonkey doesn't do a whole lot, unless you're into JavaScript. Instead, you install Greasemonkey in order to run Firefox extensions created by others that require more than what vanilla Firefox can offer. Add-ons include Better Gmail (next page), Better YouTube, or thousands of other custom scripts, many of which are available directly through the Firefox add-on page.
Better Gmail 2
Better Gmail is a perfect example of a popular Greasemonkey script. Gmail on its own is pretty spiffy, but Better Gmail adds functionality like attachment icons (shows what the attachment is instead of the generic paperclip icon), selection highlighting, sound notifications, custom filtering, and enhanced organization. There are way too many features for one image to describe, so download Better Gmail 2 and dive in.
SmoothWheel
If you use a mouse with a ratcheting wheel action like me, then scrolling through Web pages without using the middle mouse button can be a bit stuttered. SmoothWheel fixes that problem with nary a hiccup.
Picnik
Picnik is one of my go-to tools for work, since I'm constantly resizing, cropping and tweaking images for articles on Tom's Guide. Now there is a great little add-on for Firefox that makes "Picniking" an image as easy as right-clicking it. Select the image you want to edit, right-click, and send it right into Picnik without bothering with URLs or uploading. If you're working with multiple images at once like I do, the time saved for each image really starts to add up.
gTranslate
This should come in handy for those high school and college language students out there. Google Translate, while not completely accurate all the time, is still a handy service for translating small segments of Spanish, French, or dozens of other languages into practically any language you can think of. However, gTranslate makes translations even easier. All you need to do is highlight the foreign text, right-click, and use the built-in gTranslate menu to complete the translation. You can even open the actual Google Translate page from the menu, if you're so inclined.
StumbleUpon
StumbleUpon is the killer app for any true Internet surfer. Whether it's your ultimate procrastination tool or you just feel like exploring new topics and Websites, you'll fast become a Stumbler for life after only a few minutes with this add-on. For me, StumbleUpon is a gateway for games, science, and technology sites, but for you it can be all about current events, politics, sports, or a nice cornucopia of everything the Internet has to offer.
Gspace
Nowadays, nearly every free email provider offers copious amounts of storage, but it was Gmail that really started the trend. Gmail offers over 7.4 GB of free storage, which is far more than most will utilize. Gspace, however, wants to help you take advantage of all that space. Gspace works like any run-of-the-mill FTP client, but your destination isn't a random FTP server, it's your Gmail account. Simply log into your Gmail account through gSpace and you can effortlessly transfer files onto the online storage associated with your email address. Users beware, however, as too much use of Gspace or choking your account with huge files might get your Gmail account disabled for 24 hours or longer. However, if you limit uploads to documents and maybe some small .jpeg and .mp3 files, you should be in the clear.
ColorZilla
ColorZilla is definitely an add-on with the graphic designer in mind. If you fancy yourself an artist, then captivating colors on Web pages probably grab your attention quicker than others. Instead of messing around in Photoshop, ColorZilla allows you to reproduce colors you like down to the finest detail. Using the ColorZilla crosshair on a given pixel will communicate the exact RGB scale position, from 0 to 255 for each color. Plus, you can even copy a color down to a single pixel, zoom in or out, or keep a Favorite Color list.
Tab Mix Plus
The original Mozilla Firefox was ahead of its time for tabbed browsing back in 2002 and the Internet hasn't been the same ever since. That said, Mozilla hasn't done a whole lot to improve the tab feature in Firefox, so leave it to Tab Mix Plus to offer up a great list of features that takes tabbed browsing to another level. From Reversing closed tabs to duplicating tabs to keeping a short list of recently closed tabs, Tab Mix Plus makes tabbed browsing feel new again.
QuickJava
If you're ever hitting a snag while browsing the Internet, Java and Flash are usually to blame. So the next time you need your browsing to be super-speedy and you don't need to see things like Java, Javascript, Flash, or even images; QuickJava is the add-on you need. Displayed in the lower-right corner of your browser, QuickJava can disable all of the above as well as Silverlight with the click of the mouse and a page refresh. After only a few minutes of use did QuickJava prove its worth. When you only need to read text and can do away with Flash ads and Java-based site features, QuickJava is a huge timesaver.