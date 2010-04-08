14 Possibilities For A Greener iPad

Green iPad

In the world of green gadgets, the iPad is a step forward. Free of arsenic, mercury, PVC, and other nasty materials, it boasts an aluminum-glass enclosure that is "highly recyclable" and involves little packaging. Its power consumption of around 2.5 watts is low and less than a desktop computer, notebook, or even a netbook. In the world of green electronics, the iPad is making the right moves.

One of the areas where the iPad could be a game-changer involves the connecting of cars, grids, and smart transportation in general. From apps that help with booking Zipcars and opening doors with the press of a button to monitoring your electric vehicle’s onboard computer, the iPad is pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a green-traveling citizen.

But how can you use your iPad to be a greener gadget owner? Read on for 14 ideas.