10 Cheap Gadgets to Keep You Cool This Summer

Bud Light cooler/Bluetooth speaker

Bud Light may not be the greatest beer, but this portable cooler will at least keep your brews cold, while also playing your favorite tunes. It can fit up to 24 12-ounce cans, more than enough for a day at the beach, and the device's dual speakers, while not of the greatest quality, can still provide some entertainment. You can connect a phone or tablet to them via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio jack. If the blue Bud Light styling isn't to your liking, you can opt for the classic red Budweiser version.

Credit: Bud Light