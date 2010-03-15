Are These 14 Gadgets Green, or “Green?”

Scosche SolChat

We’re not sure how well this device would fare in Michigan in the depths of winter, but here in sunny Southern California the SolChat solar-powered Bluetooth speakerphone saved us some trouble. We left the 3.5-inch SolChat suctioned to the dashboard or attached to the visor, and it kept a charge, ready to speak up whenever we wanted to make a call in the car. We didn’t have to take it inside to charge, nor did we have to leave a charging cable plugged into the cigarette lighter. Some phones will allow you to move your contacts via Bluetooth to the device so that it can tell you who is calling—a useful feature that prevents unnecessary glances at your phone while you are driving. Is it wrong to feel smug about being eco-friendly and safety-conscious at the same time? $99