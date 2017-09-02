11 Stylish Smartwatches You'll Actually Want to Wear
11 Stylish Smartwatches You'll Actually Want to Wear
There's no device more personal than a smartwatch, because you wear it every single day. And because smartwatches tend to be pricey — some cost upward of $500 — the one you pick should have all the features you want and look flattering on your wrist.
Here are 11 smartwatches we're lusting after (and not all of them break the bank).
Credit: Armani
Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon
Louis Vuitton's Android Wear watch is pure luxury, with a price tag to match. The 42-millimeter touch-screen Tambour Horizon comes in a variety of colors, ranging from graphite and black to pink and white. Sapphire glass, an AMOLED display, a stainless-steel case and leather straps are all markers of a high-end watch, but Louis Vuitton goes a few steps further with its signature logo. After all, what's the point of paying for the brand name if no one knows you're wearing it?
Credit: Louis Vuitton
Emporio Armani Connected Smartwatch
Not to be outdone by Louis Vuitton, rival fashion house Emporio Armani has its own smartwatch on the way. The touch-screen Armani Connected watch runs Android Wear 2.0 and is compatible with both iOS and Android phones. Though it offers features such as notifications and Google Assistant integration, Armani's watch is all about style, with eight customizable watch faces and 11 bands to choose from. It's also significantly cheaper than Louis Vuitton's device, which is good if you want the look of high fashion without paying through the nose.
Credit: Armani
Movado Connect
Watchmaker Movado is known for its classic, premium timepieces, and the company's Connect smartwatch is a stunning addition to the lineup. With a 46.5-mm stainless-steel case and an edge-to-edge crystal-covered display, the Android Wear-powered Connect is one of the most gorgeous smartwatches we've seen so far. Movado charges a premium for the Connect, but you're not just paying for the brand name. The watch also sports an NFC chip for wrist-based payments and 4GB of local storage, and it offers 100 dials to choose from so you can customize your watch face to your exact preference.
Credit: Movado
Fossil Q Venture
The problem with smartwatches is that most of them are massive. With a round, 42-mm case that's 11.5 mm thick, Fossil's Q Venture is one device that actually looks good on smaller wrists. The Q Venture performs basic smartwatch tasks, such as activity tracking, sending smartphone notifications to your wrist and controlling your music apps, but it's really the device's size and style that make it stand out from the pack.
Credit: Fossil
Michael Kors Access Sofie
Another winner for small-wristed smartwatch fans is Michael Kors' Access Sofie, a stainless-steel 42-mm Android Wear device that comes in a variety of metallic tones ranging from silver to rose gold. The base model is $350, but if you want a little more glitz, you can splurge for pavé accents for an extra $45 or $145 (depending on how much sparkle you want to add). This watch is stylish enough that you'd want to buy it even if it didn't have a touch-screen AMOLED display with fitness-tracking features and smartphone notifications.
Credit: Michael Kors
Skagen Hald Connected Leather Smartwatch
Skagen's $175 Hald hybrid smartwatch looks like a traditional analog timepiece. It doesn't have a touch screen or run on an operating system like Android Wear. But basic features, like activity tracking and music control, are just fine when they come in such a stylish package. Skagen calls the Hald its first wearable designed for women, and with a round case size of 40 mm in diameter and 10 mm in thickness, it suits smaller wrists perfectly.
Credit: Skagen
Mondaine Helvetica Smart
Mondaine's watches are famously inspired by Swiss railway clocks, and that instantly recognizable look is now in smartwatch form with Mondaine's limited edition Helvetica 1. The 44-mm stainless-steel case with a leather band is a classic style, but it's the quartz dial with red accents that gives away Mondaine's Swiss influence. Behind the scenes, Mondaine's Helvetica 1 tracks your sleep and steps, and your progress is reflected in a small subdial on the watch face. But this smartwatch is a timepiece first and foremost, and it's one you'd be proud to wear. The company made just a small batch of these beauties, so good luck getting your hands on one.
Credit: Mondaine
Fossil Q Explorist
One of the latest additions to Fossil's smartwatch lineup is the touch-screen Q Explorist, which runs on Android Wear 2.0 and is compatible with iOS and Android. The 44-mm round case is 12.5 mm thick, which makes it a better fit for people with larger wrists. And you can swap out the straps; both the leather band and the stainless-steel link bracelet are equally fetching. The Explorist has all the features you need from a smartwatch, including activity tracking and smartphone notifications, but really, it just looks damn good.
Credit: Fossil
Nokia Steel HR
if you want a smartwatch that resembles a traditional timepiece, Nokia's Steel HR is one of our favorites. The stainless-steel case with a black silicone band is low-profile for those who want a less ostentatious smartwatch. But beneath the hood, there's a full-featured fitness tracker with a heart-rate sensor and a small display for real-time heart-rate monitoring. Nokia is in the process of rebranding the Steel HR from Withings and will re-release the device this fall, but in the meantime, you can buy a Nokia Steel for $130. It's almost the same, except the Steel lacks a heart-rate sensor.
Credit: Nokia
Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45
Tag Heuer's $1,850 smartwatch is a premium device tailor-made for watch lovers with larger wrists. The 45-mm titanium Android Wear watch has an AMOLED touch screen, GPS, NFC payment capability, 4GB of storage and the Tag Heuer name. Oh, and it's water-resistant, too. But the Swiss-made Connected Modular 45 is all about luxury materials: ceramic finishes, laser engraving, a calfskin strap and a satin-brushed titanium body. If you're going to spend that much on a watch, it'd better be luxury all the way.
Credit: Tag Heuer
Apple Watch Edition
I have to admit, it feels weird to lust after a smartwatch, but the ceramic white Apple Watch Edition is a stunner. This model has all the features that make the swim-proof Series 2 a must-have, from GPS and a heart-rate sensor to an ultrabright display and robust App Store. You can get all of that in a package that costs much less (close to $1,000 less) in the base-model Apple Watch Series 2, but there's something about the Apple Watch Edition's ceramic case that makes it much more appealing than the cheaper aluminum version. But you'll also want to spring for a better-looking strap than the ultraplain fluoroelastomer band that comes with the watch.
Credit: Apple