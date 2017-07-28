The 20 Best Ready Player One Alternatives on Amazon

"Omnitopia: Dawn," by Diane Duane (2010)

If World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV are any indication, people in real life love it when MMOs come out with new content. Not so in Diane Duane's Omnitopia: Dawn. (Fun fact: Duane was also a writer for Star Trek: The Next Generation.) A new expansion is on the way for Dev Logan's incredibly popular MMO, Omnitopia. Unfortunately, not all of its participants are willing to just play nicely with each other. A devious conspiracy to bring down the game is brewing, and if that happens, the consequences could easily spill over into real life, for both Dev and his customers.