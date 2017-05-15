13 Essential Online-Banking Security Tips

From 24/7 access to remote check deposits, there are many perks to online banking. So it's no surprise that more than 70 percent of American consumers do at least some of their banking online, according to the Federal Reserve.

With so many people going online to manage their money, however, threats have arisen. Hackers, malware and fraudsters abound, ready and eager to steal online-banking passwords and the money they protect.

But you don't have to resign yourself to a world of unsafe banking. Here are 13 online-banking security tips you can practice before signing in to your account. Each will help ensure a safe online-banking experience.

Credit: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Zuma