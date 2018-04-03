OnePlus 6' Secret Weapon Against Galaxy S9 Revealed

OnePlus has left all of the talk surrounding its upcoming OnePlus 6 to the rumor mill. But the company on Monday (April 2) finally shared some hints — and confirmed the smartphone's name — as other new details of this would-be Galaxy S9 killer have come to light.

In a tweet on Monday, OnePlus posted a four-second video with text popping up on screen that read, "The Speed You Need." The video ended with a quick flash of the number 6. The tweet had the caption "6et ready!."

While the tweet didn't say much, it confirmed a few things that had been rumored. For one, the tech world had assumed that the next OnePlus smartphone would be known as the OnePlus 6, but that had never been confirmed by OnePlus. It's now confirmed.

Additionally, OnePlus was rumored to be planning to bundle the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in the handset. While that wasn't confirmed in the tweet, OnePlus' discussion of "speed" all but points to a Snapdragon 845 inclusion. The chip, after all, is the fastest available processor in the Android ecosystem.

OnePlus has long kept its smartphone launches shrouded in secrecy to build up some suspense and work at building demand for its handsets. This time around, the company has said little about the OnePlus 6 and instead allowed the rumor mill to float rumors.

In addition to the Snapdragon 845, the OnePlus 6 is expected to come with a revamped design that could include the Notch. The smartphone could feature dual vertically aligned cameras and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The handset will be running on Android, of course, and come with OnePlus' Oxygen OS skin.

Although OnePlus hasn't confirmed pricing, a recent leak suggested the smartphone could cost $749, making it notably cheaper than its top competitors, including the iPhone X and Galaxy S9.

Still, the big question centers on when it'll launch. And at least so far, OnePlus hasn't offered a release date. The company has, however, stopped selling the OnePlus 5T, which means the smartphone's launch is likely imminent.