Great VR Deal: Oculus Rift Just Dropped to $349

Oculus just slashed the price (again) on our favorite VR headset, the Oculus Rift.



From Nov. 22 through Nov. 26, you can snag the Rift for $349, down from $399. The deal begins at 11:59 p.m. local time on Nov. 22. The Rift was $599 at launch more than two years ago, so it’s now a steal by comparison. This is also the lowest price the Rift has ever been (though it has been $349 before, including on Black Friday 2017).

Oculus is also putting its stand-alone Oculus Go headset on sale, cutting the price from $199 to $179 for the first time.

The Rift is the best VR system you can buy, though you do need a PC to power it. However, the Rift has a robust library of games to play, which makes it more compelling than other systems.

If you don’t want to splurge on a Rift, the more affordable Oculus Go doesn’t require a PC and has a similarly expansive library of apps and games to choose from. It’s the best stand-alone VR headset on the market.

