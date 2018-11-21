Trending

Great VR Deal: Oculus Rift Just Dropped to $349

Curious about virtual reality? Now's the time to buy.

Oculus just slashed the price (again) on our favorite VR headset, the Oculus Rift.

From Nov. 22 through Nov. 26, you can snag the Rift for $349, down from $399. The deal begins at 11:59 p.m. local time on Nov. 22. The Rift was $599 at launch more than two years ago, so it’s now a steal by comparison. This is also the lowest price the Rift has ever been (though it has been $349 before, including on Black Friday 2017).

Oculus is also putting its stand-alone Oculus Go headset on sale, cutting the price from $199 to $179 for the first time.

The Rift is the best VR system you can buy, though you do need a PC to power it. However, the Rift has a robust library of games to play, which makes it more compelling than other systems.

If you don’t want to splurge on a Rift, the more affordable Oculus Go doesn’t require a PC and has a similarly expansive library of apps and games to choose from. It’s the best stand-alone VR headset on the market.