If You See Samsung, Say Something: Note 7 Banned on NYC Subways

Samsung's no-good, very-bad September continued yesterday (Sept. 13), as New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) joined the chorus of organizations trying to keep the explosive Note 7 away from its vehicles.

The corporation made the announcement via Twitter, stating "MTA customers are urged not to use or charge their #Samsung Galaxy Note 7 mobile device on trains and buses."

The MTA joins the Federal Aviation Administration, which released a similar advisory for fliers last Thursday (Sept. 8), stating "In light of recent incidents and concerns raised by Samsung about its Galaxy Note 7 devices, the Federal Aviation Administration strongly advises passengers not to turn on or charge these devices on board aircraft and not to stow them in any checked baggage."

MORE: Here Are the 10 Best Smartphones Available

Why someone would still be carrying around and using the potentially dangerous recalled phablet is unclear, but Samsung's voluntary recall may not be enough to get the reported 2.5 million sold Note 7's off of the streets.

We're hoping that device owners take Note of this and every other story announcing that an organization is asking that this device be kept off of its vehicles, and take the effort to send their Note 7 handsets back to Samsung.

A report points to Samsung releasing a software update for the handset that will protect against explosions by limiting battery the battery to a charge of 60 percent. Maybe that will give owners enough reason to take a break from the too-hot-to-hold Note 7.