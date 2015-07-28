Motorola Launches Moto X Style, Water-Resistant Moto G

Focusing on design and camera quality, Motorola has unveiled the Moto X Style. Available for $399 in September, the Moto X Style sports a 5.7-inch quad HD display, a completely revamped 21-megapixel camera and fast turbo charging. The device will be sold unlocked, and you'll be able to bring it to any U.S. carrier.

Motorola has also launched a new version of the Moto G, which gets a better 13-MP camera, Moto Maker customization and water resistance. It launches today at $179 with 8GB of storage. The Moto X Play (coming in August but not in the U.S.) packs a beefy 3,630-mAH battery and a Turbo Charge feature that supplies 8 hours of power in 15 minutes.

Moto X Style

Launching in September, the Moto X Style (called the Pure Edition in the U.S.) has a screen-to-body ratio of 76 percent, compared to 68 percent for the iPhone 6 and 71 percent for the Galaxy S6. So you get a big canvas without needing huge hands. The phone's 5.7-inch display touts a sharp quad HD resolution, up from the 1080p screen on last year's Moto X.

Motorola guarantees that the Moto X Style offers best-in-class image quality, because it completely revamped the camera to offer better low-light performance, faster focus, faster capture and better color. Some standout features of the 21-megapixel camera include 4K video capture, slow motion video and Phase Detect Auto-Focus.



The phone comes with an optional new silicone rubber back in multiple color options. There are also leather and wood back options from Moto Maker. You can take your pick from three different machined metal frames.



The Moto X Style has front-facing stereo speakers, and it's 3,000-mAh battery charges fast. In fact, Motorola says that you'll get 10 hours of power after just 30 minutes, and you'll get 50 percent more charge than with the Galaxy S6. The device runs the latest version of Android Lollipop.



You'll be able to purchase the Moto X Style Pure Edition with Universal LTE banding, which means it will work on any major U.S. carrier.

Moto G

Available in 60 countries starting today, the Moto G boasts an improved 13-MP camera borrowed from the Nexus 6. It captures more light, and there's an IR filter to reduce glare. It also uses color balancing for better skin tones. Up front, there's a 5-MP camera for selfies. Motorola says the handset will be one third the price of flagship phones.

The Moto G is IPX7 rated to withstand a meter of water for 30 minutes. It will also offer Moto Display, which lets you see notifications when your phone is asleep, and Moto Assist, which can read incoming messages aloud to you and send automatic responses when you're asleep. Motorola promises that the phone's 2740-mAh battery lasts "all day."

Moto X Play

Available in August, but not in the U.S., Motorola has launched the Moto X Play, which has a longer lasting battery and a lower price. It will cost $300 to $400 less than flagship phones. It packs a 3,630-mAh battery, the same 21-MP camera as the Moto X Style and a smaller 5.5-inch 1080p display.

Like the Moto X Style, the Moto X Play will be customizable via Moto Maker. Other highlights include a 5-MP front camera, 16GB storage, 2GB RAM and a Snapdragon 615 processor.