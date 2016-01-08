Mio Introduces Thinner, Sleeker, Cheaper Fitness Band

LAS VEGAS — What good is an all-day activity tracker if you don't want to wear it all day? Responding to comments that its wristbands were too bulky to be worn out on the town, Mio is developing the Slice, a more stylish wristband that will still keep tabs on your steps, distance, sleep and heart rate. Mio had only a mockup to show me, but the Slice should be available by the third quarter of 2016 and sell for $99.

Similar to the Garmin Vivosmart HR, the Mio Slice has a small LCD display on the top that will show your stats (steps, heart rate, etc.) as well as notifications from your smartwatch. Just which notifications will be delivered has yet to be determined. The Slice will come in black, green, purple and blue.

Beyond tracking your daily and nightly activity, Mio's app will also aggregate all that info, plus your weight, age and gender, to calculate your Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) score, a holistic look at your overall health. Your PAI (pronounced "pie") score, which is based on the HUNT Health study that compiled 20 years of data from more than 60,000 people, is calculated on a rolling 7-day period to give you a continual look at your health.

If you keep a PAI score of around 100, that means you're leading a fairly healthy and active lifestyle. Start dropping below that, and the app will suggest different ways to get back to that number, based on the data it has collected about your body and overall fitness level.

Mio's new health-tracking model isn't exclusive to the Slice; it will be available for all of its devices. However, it's a good way for Mio to separate its sub-$100 fitness tracker from the myriad of others on the market, including the Jawbone Up2, the Fitbit Flex, and the just-announced Withings Go.