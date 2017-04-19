Microsoft Making Passwords a Thing of the Past

Microsoft users no longer need to use their passwords to log into their Microsoft accounts, thanks to a new Microsoft Authenticator app for Android and iOS devices.



(Image credit: Microsoft)



Users can sign into their Microsoft accounts on a new computer by entering their username and unlocking their phones with a fingerprint or PIN. From there, you simply need to tap Authenticate when you receive a Microsoft Authenticator notification.



In an official blog post, Microsoft's Alex Simons noted that the process is more secure than signing in using a password, which can be compromised and easily forgotten.

To set up Microsoft Authenticator, Microsoft says you can just select the drop-down button on your personal account tile and choose Enable phone sign-in. The company says it will automatically prompt you to set Authenticator up if you're adding a new account on an iPhone, and if you're setting up a new account on an iPhone, it will automatically set the feature up for you.

Interestingly enough, Microsoft hasn't developed a Microsoft Authenticator app for Windows phones. However, Simons said that the team will consider it if the app does well for Android and iOS users.