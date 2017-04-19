Trending

Microsoft Making Passwords a Thing of the Past

By Forgot Password 

Microsoft users can log into their accounts by using the new Microsoft Authenticator app for Android and iOS.

Microsoft users no longer need to use their passwords to log into their Microsoft accounts, thanks to a new Microsoft Authenticator app for Android and iOS devices.

Credit: Microsoft

(Image credit: Microsoft)


Users can sign into their Microsoft accounts on a new computer by entering their username and unlocking their phones with a fingerprint or PIN. From there, you simply need to tap Authenticate when you receive a Microsoft Authenticator notification.

In an official blog post, Microsoft's Alex Simons noted that the process is more secure than signing in using a password, which can be compromised and easily forgotten.

To set up Microsoft Authenticator, Microsoft says you can just select the drop-down button on your personal account tile and choose Enable phone sign-in. The company says it will automatically prompt you to set Authenticator up if you're adding a new account on an iPhone, and if you're setting up a new account on an iPhone, it will automatically set the feature up for you.

Interestingly enough, Microsoft hasn't developed a Microsoft Authenticator app for Windows phones. However, Simons said that the team will consider it if the app does well for Android and iOS users.