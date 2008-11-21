Man Commits Suicide on Live Webcam

Biggs even cut and pasted a long suicide note to the board. Forum moderators and other board members didn’t take him seriously and some even encouraged him to commit suicide. Biggs overdosed on drugs and was seen lying motionless for several hours before police and paramedics finally arrived.
At approximately 5 AM Wednesday, November 19th, 2008, Biggs, known as “candyman” on the bodybuilding.com forums, posted his intention to commit suicide in the miscellaneous section of the forum. Titled, “I’m gonna have 40 2mg bars of Xanax Tonight!” He also cut and pasted a long suicide note that started with, “I am going to leave this for whoever stumbles across my bookmarks later on. I hate myself and I hate living.”
You can read the initial thread here.
Moderators and other forum members brushed off Biggs by replying, “Cool” and “Have fun” and some even dared him to kill himself. A few hours later, Biggs started a justin.tv live stream channel and downed several pills in front of his webcam.
For the next several hours, people watched the man slowly die. Biggs eventually stopped breathing and lay motionless on his bed. At times, viewership swelled to approximately 1500 people and many people continued taunting Biggs. Some even believed the whole situation was a prank.
One of the viewers eventually called the Broward County Sheriff’s Department. Late in the afternoon, a horrified audience saw a red laser sight on the body and then a deputy sheriff appearing on camera with his gun drawn. Shortly afterward a paramedic arrived and covered up the webcam.
Michael Seibel, CEO of justin.tv, has released a statement saying that he regrets that the suicide had to occur. He adds, “we have policies in place to discourage the distribution of distressing content and our community monitors the site accordingly. This content was flagged by our community, reviewed, and removed according to our Terms of Service.”
People say this all the time, most are just being trolls. Few are actually meaning it. Some believed it was even a prank, which doesn't surprise me. Too many idiots out there would do stupid shit like this just for some laughs. Oh well, it's unfortunate that it caused someone to die.
It's obvious he just posted it for some attention for someone to say stop. An perfect example of cry wolf. Enough people do it as a prank that when someone is REALLY doing it, they think they are just joking.
Also technically anyone who watched can be charged with murder, or charged with something probably.... They watched as a man died at did nothing about it.
And for all you immature asshats who encouraged this.... well now you have to live with it. No it isnt your fault, but your error was in the way you all reacted.
They didn't have to beg him to stay alive, but to egg him on and give him the encouragement to kill himself... I have no doubt that people are willing to kill themselves and there are people who have the desire to feel all righteous for being assholes. It's not as if there isn't any choice in the matter; you can be a reasonable person and leave the poor bastard alone.
Like hell it isn't their fault! One of the base rules of any forum should be a warning or ban for suicide encouragement! It's not as if this is a new problem! If you can't manage a forum, you shouldn't be moderating one.
People shouldn't be retarded and selfish and commit suicide. See it works both ways.