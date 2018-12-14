Apple's Latest TV Show Re-unites Alias Duo J.J. Abrams and Jennifer Garner

Apple has acquired the rights for a new TV series produced by J.J. Abrams and starring Jennifer Garner.

Titled My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, it’s based on a 2017 memoir written by Amy Silverstein; covering her friends as they support her while she undergoes a second heart transplant.

Fans of the show Alias, the espionage/sci-fi show that ran between 2001 and 2006 on ABC, will be very excited to see director Abrams and lead star Garner reunited. Karen Croner, the series’ writer and executive producer, has also worked with Garner before, in The Tribes of Palos Verdes, a 2017 drama film also adapted from a book.

This series buy forms another component in Apple’s attempt to take a larger piece of the streaming market that it has previously not made much effort with. Reportedly starting in the first half of 2019 for US viewers, and the second half for the rest of the world, the overhauled service will offer a large selection of original shows to Apple owners, and let them subscribe to other channels for a fee.

Limiting its programs to only those who have bought Apple devices will be a self-made barrier to the Cupertino company’s efforts to break into the streaming business.



But, with a large budget, and big names like Oprah Winfrey, the aforementioned Abrams and Garner, plus a project from children’s TV company Sesame Workshop, there’s a lot of potential excitement that Apple can use to its advantage.



