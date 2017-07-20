New iPhone 8 Leak Is Very Bad News

Some of the biggest questions surrounding Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 have centered on where the device's fingerprint sensor might go. And unfortunately, we have some bad news.

The folks over at Slashleaks on Wednesday (July 19) published images of what they say is the iPhone 8's chassis. There are no parts inside, but what it reveals is disturbing. Sitting below the Apple logo on the rear panel is a hole, ostensibly reserved for a physical fingerprint sensor.

To be clear, there's no telling whether the iPhone 8 chassis in the picture, which was earlier reported on by BGR, is the real deal, a fabrication, or just one of many prototypes Apple is testing. However, it comes with several hallmarks that suggest it could be close to the real thing.

The rear panel includes a vertically aligned dual-lens camera, similar to those we've seen in several recent leaks. Additionally, the Apple logo appears to be placed in the right location. The chassis is decidedly not a final product, but appears to come in the same size and frame as several recent leaks.

If Apple is indeed planning a fingerprint sensor on the back, it would come after months of speculation that the company would bake the fingerprint sensor directly into the display. However, recent reports have said that Apple is having trouble getting that virtual sensor to work properly, ultimately leading the company to either fix the problem or find another place for the sensor.

While a fingerprint sensor on the back makes sense, some other reports have said that Apple could add a Touch ID sensor to one of the physical buttons on the side, allowing it to keep a sleek finish without needing to add a hole for a fingerprint sensor on the back.

In addition to a fingerprint sensor, Apple is said to be working on a front 3D-scanning feature that would scan a person's face to allow them access to the iPhone. It might also be used to verify purchases, similar to the fingerprint sensor.

We'll find out what Apple has planned in September, when the company is expected to hold a press event unveiling the device.