iOS 11 Has Weird 'I.T.' Bug: What You Can Do

After iOS 11's weird text-mangling glitch was squashed, another strange issue has surfaced.





A slew of people have taken to Twitter and assorted Apple forums around the Web to complain of a bug in iOS 11 that causes the word "it" to be auto-corrected to "I.T." when users type with the operating system's built-in keyboard.

According to MacRumors, which earlier reported on the problem, users will type "it" and "I.T." will be displayed in the QuickType suggestion. Users will then hit the space bar to keep moving and find that the "it" they typed has been replaced by "I.T." Some other users told MacRumors it might also be affecting the letter S, so when users type in "is," their iPhones are auto-correcting to "I.S."



While it's unclear how many people are actually affected by the apparent bug, hundreds of people have complained about it on Twitter over the last several days. Others have complained about it in the MacRumors forums and elsewhere.



The apparent bug comes just weeks after Apple fixed a similar problem that caused the letter "i" to autocorrect to "A[?]" when users would type in the letter through the built-in keyboard. While that problem appeared to be more widespread than the latest issue, Apple was able to address it in a software update.



This time around, Apple has not responded to user requests on whether the I.T. problem is something it will fix in a software update. The latest iOS 11 versions are affected by it. However, according to MacRumors, the bug, which I was unable to reproduce on my fully updated iPhone X, can be fixed with some software tweaks.

What to do

For one, users can go to their iOS 11 Keyboard settings (Settings > General > Keyboard) and choose the "Text" option. In there, users can make "it" a phrase and shortcut.



Additionally, when auto-correction is turned off in the Keyboard settings, the problem is eliminated. But turning off auto-correction is a decidedly less appealing option than fixing it without sacrificing the operating system's usefulness.