iPhone App Sends Messages to Xbox Live Friends

Looking for a way to connect with your Xbox Live pals without having to boot up the console? There's an app for that, and it's called 360 Live, costing a meager $2. Granted we're quite aware that there are other iPhone and iPod Touch apps that can grant access to Xbox Live information, this one allows gamers to send and receive messages, and will even send messages to multiple recipients.



According to the website, the app can pull up Xbox Live stats such as online status, gamer scores, avatars, pictures, achievements, latest games played, and more. Gamers can manage Gamertags directly on the app, providing means to remove, accept, or reject pending requests. Feeling a little competitive? Pull up their achievements and compare locked and unlocked items.



The only drawback to 360 Live is that the application actually requires a $2 fee. As PCWorld points out, Microsoft originally declared in August 2008 that Xbox Live-related apps had to be free.

Many of the other, similar apps currently aren't charging a fee, so interested gamers may want to wait and see what Microsoft eventually enforces upon the mad scientists controlling Apple's app approvals.

