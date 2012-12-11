iOS Official Pokédex Costs $26 to Catch 'Em All

Want to catch 'em all on your shiny new iOS Pokédex? Now you can… for the low price of $26.

The official Pokédex app for iOS, released in Japan a month ago, has finally reached western shores. The app itself costs $1.99, but there's a caveat. The initial purchase only includes Pokémon from #497-647. Still, that's nothing to scoff at, considering the app includes in depth information on every single one of them, including type, abilities, and where they can be found.

Other Pokédexes of past Pokémon generations can be purchased… for $5.99 each, oddly three times as much as the app itself. That figures out to be about $26 for the entire bundle.

While there are some enthusiasts that are sure to purchase all the Pokédexes, $26 be damned, it's a strange move on Nintendo's part. Everything included in the official Pokédex app can be found for free on the 3DS as Pokédex 3D and there are multitudes of knock-off alternatives that offer just as much for as little as free ninety-nine.

The official Pokédex app can be purchased here on the iTunes App Store.