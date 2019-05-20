How to Watch the Game of Thrones Finale Online - Stream Season 8, Episode 6 Now

The finale of Game of Thrones is controversial to say the least but don’t worry, you’re entering a spoiler-free zone here. What we will say though is that more than a million fans have signed a petition demanding that Game of Thrones Season 8 be remade. Are you ready to watch Game of Thrones episode 6?

A full hour and 20 minutes of our favourite dragon riding freer of slaves, the Hound’s best scene yet and some of the most impressive cinematics from the show so far has got us hyped for the sixth and final, yes final episode.

But with so much going on, the last episode did feel slightly rushed. So this finale, which aims to tie up the entire show in one episode, may be even faster – be warned. This is how you can watch the final episode of Game of Thrones online where you are.

Watch Game of Thrones online on HBO

Game of Thrones is an HBO show so, as you'd imagine, that's your first port of call to get access to the GoT finale. So if you have an HBO subscription it's as easy as grabbing the clicker and putting the right channel on. Or, for those on the go using online connections, there's HBO Go and HBO Now.

HBO Go works on smartphones, tablets, laptops and even some set-top boxes like Apple TV. The catch here is that you'll need to be a signed-in HBO subscriber. Also HBO Go isn't always live streaming. That's right, this is mostly for catch-up after the show has already aired meaning – you guessed it – there's still a chance of spoilers. Although for bigger premieres this doesn't apply so check your HBO Go app for Game of Thrones this time.

HBO Now is a really great option for those either without cable or an HBO subscription to stream the Game of Thrones finale. The $15 per month service has a host of shows but will be about watching after the fact, with no live stream, so be warned.

Watch Game of Thrones if you're outside the US

For those outside of the US this week, there are still ways to get access that Game of Thrones stream on HBO. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN, or Virtual Private Networks, you can appear to be on US soil when you're actually in another country – ideal for HBO subscribers on holiday or abroad with work, then.

We specialise in reviewing VPNs so have already narrowed down the best of the best and while there are a few to pick from our favourite right now is ExpressVPN. This offers a high-speed connection, top encryption security, over 3,000 servers across 160 countries and apps for lots of platforms. This is especially attractive for the Game of Thrones finale as it currently offers a massive three months free as part of a 12-month plan. Plus there's a 30-day money-back guarantee meaning you could get access for free for this one episode of Game of Thrones.

NordVPN is another great option thanks to its 2048-bit encryption, proxy extensions and payment options that include Bitcoin and PayPal. For security and privacy this is a real winner.

TunnelBear is another great way to get access to Game of Thrones, for beginners, as the interface is super minimal and simple to use. You also get access through lots of platforms including iOS, Android, Mac and Windows. Plus it's super private with a clear privacy policy.

Other ways to watch season 8, episode 6 online

A few other ways to get access to the finale to end all finales are through DirecTV Now, Amazon, PS Vue and Hulu.

DirecTV Now is a $50 per month AT&T service that offers 40 channels (or 50 for $70) for live and on-demand content and that, of course, includes Game of Thrones. This works on all sorts, like set-top boxes, smartphones and more.

Amazon Prime Video Channels lets you sign up to HBO for $15 per month and pay through your Amazon account – ideal if you have vouchers. This is, essentially, HBO Now but lets you watch it both on that app and through Amazon's Prime Video platform which works well on smart TVs and Fire TV.

PlayStation Vue includes HBO, if you've opted for the Ultra package, which gets you over 85 channels for $80 per month.

Hulu with Live TV has HBO as an option for $15 per month. Yup, that's on top of your monthly charge of $45 for those 60 odd channels you already get.