How Much Is Your iPhone 7 / 7 Plus Worth Now?

Your iPhone 7 may have served you loyally over the past three years, but it might be time to think about an upgrade — especially now that the iPhone 11 series is about to hit store shelves.

Jumping from an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus to one of the new models means enjoying big improvements in processing power, camera capabilities and battery life. But depending on which model you get, you could also be looking at a big bill.

This is where your iPhone 7 can serve you one last time. Trading in your device can get you cash or store credit that can go to the purchase of a new iPhone. Here's what you can expect in return for your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, based on prices quoted by top phone resellers.

iPhone 7 (32GB / 128GB / 256GB)



AT&T Sprint T-Mobile Verizon Unlocked Amazon $100/$120/$140 $100/NA/NA $100/$120/NA Not Available $100/$120/$140 Best Buy(in-store credit) $125/$125/$125 $125/$125/$125 $125/$125/$125 $125/$125/$125 Not Available

Gamestop(in-store credit/cash) $100/$100/$100 $90/$100/$105 $100/NA/$115 $100/$120/$140 Not Available

Gazelle $116/$130/$158 $82/$107/$124 $110/$121/$153 $102/$138/$170 $127/$140/$167 Walmart(in-store credit) $95/$90/$100 $78/$86/$93 $78/$86/$93 $90/$95/$100 $90/$90/$93

iPhone 7 Plus (32GB / 128GB / 256GB)



AT&T Sprint T-Mobile Verizon Unlocked Amazon NA/$200/NA $170/NA/NA $170/NA/NA Not Available NA/$200/$200 Best Buy(in-store credit) $189/$189/$189 $189/$189/$189 $189/$189/$189 $189/$189/$189 Not Available Gamestop(in-store credit/cash) $140/$160/$165 $110/$130/$160 $125/$150/NA $175/$200/$210 Not Available

Gazelle $154/$166/$174 $121/$137/$174 $121/$164/$197 $172/$188/$196 $172/$204/$216 Walmart(in-store credit) $117/$124/$132 $104/$110/$117 $104/$110/$117 $130/$137/$146 $130/$137/$146

Verizon models tend to be valued higher compared to AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile iPhones, which are usually worth tens of dollars less. Unlocked models typically fetch as much as iPhones tied to Verizon — at least among the retailers who are accepting unlocked devices for trade-in.

Based on our research, Best Buy quotes the highest prices for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models. Indeed, regardless of your carrier or storage, the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus you trade in will fetch the most value at Best Buy. Best Buy is also running a promotion until September 15, 2019 offering bonus credit up to a total $260 towards a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

If you’d prefer not to turn to a retailer, however, Gazelle could be another great choice, since its values are close to matching what Best Buy offers. Gazelle also has solid offers for unlocked models of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, while Best Buy will not accept an unlocked device.

Amazon is another decent option for trading in an unlocked iPhone, but it doesn't have many offers for an iPhone 7 connected to a cellular provider. And from our observation, Amazon is the only retailer that differentiates price based on the color of your iPhone. But the deviation is typically only a few dollars. Best Buy, GameStop, Gazelle and Walmart pay the same for all colors.

Note that the prices listed for Gamestop are the regular trade-in values. Gamestop also quotes prices for PowerUp Members which are always higher by $10 to $30, depending on which model and carrier you've got. A PowerUp membership at Gamestop costs $14.99 a year.

Before you attempt to cash out, make sure your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus is in relatively good condition, meaning no cracked screens nor major scratches. You’ll need to remove all of your data and disable Find My iPhone. It also needs to turn on, of course. Check the terms at your retailer of choice prior to selling.