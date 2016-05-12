You Can Now Use Google Translate in Any Android App: Here's How

Easy access to the internet can get you content in any number of languages -- messages from friends abroad, lyrics to songs or internet comments can be in any tongue. Usually you would have to copy the text, open a translator app and paste to decode a message you don't understand. Yesterday (May 11) Google has announced an update to Google Translate that makes the process faster and easier.





(Image credit: Mila Supinskaya / Shutterstock)

On Android 4.2 (Jellybean) and up, Google is implementing "Tap to Translate," which eliminates half of the steps users had been taking to decipher messages in other languages. In any Android app, users can copy text and see a Google Translate button appear. Tapping it will instantly put the selection in your language. Tap to Translate will work in 103 languages.

Google also announced a few other translation improvements. The Google Translate app on iOS now supports Offline Mode, which lets you download languages packages to use in advance (Android already had this feature). Google claims that its made the packages 90 percent smaller in size and that Offline Mode supports 52 languages.

MORE: 10 Google Now Voice Commands to Make Your Life Easier



Finally, Word Lens, Google's visual translation for signs, packages and other printed and written text will work in both simplified and traditional Chinese.

These features are currently rolling out, so you may not see them for a few days. Be sure to check for app updates for the latest features.

More on Tom's Guide