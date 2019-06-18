Google Calendar Is Down (Update: It’s Back)

Update 1:33 pm ET: Google Calendar is up and running again.

If you just checked Google Calendar to see your meetings for today, like I did, then you might have received a slightly alarming "Error 404" message.

(Image credit: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock)

Trust me, you're not the only one who doesn't know where they need to be in the next three hours. Google recently posted a status report on its site stating that "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar."



At 11:40 p.m. ET, Google updated its status as a Service Outage and stated "Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 6/18/19, 12:40 PM with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar."



Following that tidbit of information, Google posted at 12:40 p.m. ET stating "We expect to resolve the problem affecting a majority of users of Google Calendar at 6/18/19, 1:40 PM. Please note that this time frame is an estimate and may change. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar."



At 1:13 p.m. ET, Google posted "The problem with Google Calendar should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better."

What's more, this isn't the first of Google's outages this month, as Calendar, YouTube and several third-party apps took a hit on June 2.



Ironically, the last tweet sent from the G Suite account, was "Scheduling made simpler with @googlecalendar," so this issue may be due to an update that has gone awry.

When searching "Google Calendar" in Twitter's search function, there are a flurry of tweets of people freaking out and basically losing all sense of reality -- and so are we.



Some lovely examples include, BestGaryEver posting a GIF of an army of Spongebobs running through an office on fire, and Catalin Cimpanu tweeting out "Google Calendar is down and half of the world's workforce is now playing Solitaire B." This was pretty accurate.

We'll update this article once we know more information about why the outage happened, so stay tuned.