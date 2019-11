In the new God of War game, Kratos, the titular deity-hero, is no longer a monster-slaying blur of anger and fury. Now he’s a single father, raising his young son, Atreus, to be a warrior in a strange land.

That mishmash of tropes -- war-weary embattled father, innocent young son, together in a strange threatening place -- is rich ground for a different kind of story. To us, it has all the makings of a great '90s sitcom. Here’s what we mean.