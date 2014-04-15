Corsair Vengeance K70 Fits Every Typing Style

The Corsair Vengeance K70 mechanical keyboard now supports new types of key switches, which will make it accessible to even more fans.

For hardcore gamers and heavy typists, a well-built mechanical keyboard can be an indispensable tool. The Corsair Vengeance K70 has been a fan-favorite mechanical keyboard since its release in 2013, and its recent introduction of two new switches, Cherry MX Blue and Brown, that provide different amounts of feedback will make it accessible to even more fans. All three keyboard types are now shipping and cost $130 each.

Tom's Guide had a chance to go hands-on with the Corsair Vengeance K70 in Cherry MX Red, Blue and Brown versions at PAX East 2014, and we experienced firsthand how different the three switch types can be. High-level PC gaming demands comfortable peripherals, and the three switch options offer something for every typing style.

For those who may not be up on keyboard lingo, mechanical keyboards are generally higher-end peripherals that require a user to press each key all the way down to trigger a corresponding switch, a bit like on a typewriter. Mainstream membrane keyboards simply require pushing together electrical contacts, which requires less pressure and is more prone to malfunctions.

Cherry MX is a ubiquitous type of mechanical keyboard switch, which many companies use in high-end gaming keyboards. Red switches are smooth and quiet, Blue switches are resistant and noisy, and Brown switches are somewhere between the two. Gamers generally like mechanical keyboards, as its harder to press down an errant key by accident.

Up until recently, the Vengeance K70 only came with Cherry MX Red switches. The Red model still works just fine, and users reared on membrane keyboards will probably like this one the best. The keys required very little effort to push down, and were almost silent.

On the other side of the spectrum, we played with the Blue switches, which were this reporter's favorite of the three. These keys required a lot of pressure and made satisfying clicks and clacks as we typed away. Gamers who like tactile feedback will get the most out of the Blue switches.

The Brown switches provide a pleasing compromise between the two extremes. The keys are still relatively easy to press, but provide just enough resistance to stop a half-hearted stroke about halfway down. They make very little noise, and could be useful to people who tap their keys thoughtfully before typing out a full sentence.

Otherwise, all three Vengeance K70s were identical, and offered a host of useful features. Users can control illumination on each individual key in order to highlight the ones they use the most. The W, A, S, and D and 1-6 keys are also contoured and textured, which made some of the most common keys for gaming feel very comfortable.

