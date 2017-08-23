Get Belkin's Wi-Fi Connected Wemo Light Switch for $40

Outfitting your home with smart devices doesn't have to cost hundreds of dollars. For less than $50, you can test the smart home waters with a smart plug or switch like the Belkin Wemo Light Switch.

This inexpensive, in-wall switch connects to your home's Wi-Fi network and can be subsequently controlled from any smartphone or tablet running the free Wemo app.

Best of all, the switch is currently selling for $39.99, which is $10 off its list price.

The Wemo Switch works with any one-way connection light . There is no hub or service plan required.

Via the app, you can remotely activate your lights and set schedules. The app also monitors how long a light has been on and makes estimates on your power bill.

The switch can also be paired with Amazon's Alexa or Google Home, which gives you voice-control of your lights.

The Wemo Switch comes with a face plate, four wire nuts, and an installation guide.