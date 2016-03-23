Newer iPhones Get Overseas Wi-Fi Calling on AT&T

AT&T iPhone owners have a real good reason to update to iOS 9.3. The update released by Apple this week lets AT&T subscribers use Wi-Fi calling overseas, instead of just domestically.

Only the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s and 6s Plus running iOS 9.3 support the feature for now. With international Wi-Fi calling, you can make calls on your phone even when you don't have cellular service, as long as you're connected to the Internet.

That's much more convenient than using apps such as Viber, WhatsApp or Skype, because anyone with a phone (even a landline) can call your number. Those apps require both you and your contacts to have the program installed to make calls.



Wi-Fi calling expands your cell coverage not just in areas with limited coverage, such as in office buildings or basements, but also helps you save on roaming charges abroad. Just be careful to stay within Wi-Fi range while you're on the call to avoid incurring charges, as some carriers, such as Verizon and T-Mobile, automatically switch between Wi-Fi and cellular connections.

Other carriers, such as Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon, already offer free Wi-Fi calls to any U.S. number from international locations, as well as within the country. However, Sprint and T-Mobile offer more compatible devices, whereas Verizon only offers it on fewer devices, including the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge for now.

