Apple Watch Unboxing Video: Next-Level Luxury

Apple has always paid close attention to the packaging of its products, but the Apple Watch isn’t just another computer, tablet or smartphone. It’s designed to be a luxury device, and as such, the the company needed to take things up a notch. Check out the video to see our unboxing of the $699 42mm Apple Watch with stainless steel case and Milanese Loop.

The white product box has the Apple logo next to the word “Watch” embossed across the center, which looks minimalist chic. The front of the box shows the name of your model along with a photo of it, so you can make sure you’re not walking away with the wrong edition.

The top of the box lifts up slowly with a bit of suction, as if Apple wanted there to be a slow reveal for your new toy. But there’s another box waiting for you first --a hefty and glossy white rectangle that looks like a cross between a Mac Mini and Apple TV.

Popping open this box within a box reveals an interior decked out in a felt material -- go ahead, it’s okay to pet it. The watch is wrapped around a slightly fuzzy pedestal, which is curved.

Once you remove a slim sliver of paperwork, you’ll see the Magnetic Charging Cable wrapped around a circular groove. You’ll remove that from the box and attach a white square wall adapter (which looks identical to the iPhone 6’s) to the cable.

The circular end of the cable (silver on one side, white on the other) reminds me of a doctor’s stethoscope. It locked onto the back of the Apple Watch after just a bit of finagling. It didn’t feel super secure, but secure enough that I’m sure it won’t pop off the Watch while I sleep.

As for the device itself, the Apple Watch with Milanese loop is a thing of beauty, with a thin but sturdy stainless steel band whose mesh design looks fancy without outshining the 42mm watch. The magnetic enclosure is also a cinch to put on and take off.

Overall, the Apple Watch makes a great first impression -- even before you turn it on and start customizing the watch face, speaking to Siri and downloading apps. Stay tuned for our full review.