Apple Watch Pricing: How Much Will It Cost?

Apple Watch Sport View Site

Apple Watch Edition View Site

All the details of Apple's highly anticipated smartwatch are known, including its pricing. So, on April 10, when pre-orders start, how much money will you need to have saved?

The Apple Watch will come in two sizes across every model: a 38 millimeter version (1.52 x 1.31 x 0.41 inches) and a larger 42 mm version (1.65 x 1.41 x 0.41 inches). The least expensive model, Apple Watch Sport, costs between $349 and $399, while the standard Apple Watch costs between $549 and $1,049. On the high end, the Apple Watch Edition starts at a staggering $10,000, topping out at $17,000.

MORE: Hands-on with the Apple Watch



The main difference between each version is material used for making the watch case and the bands that are available. The Watch Sport is available in 10 models, all made of a custom, lightweight aluminum that's stronger than traditional aluminum. The aluminosilivate glass should resist scratches and bumps. Your band choices are all made of fluoroelastomer, which is a rubber-like material. You can choose from black, blue, green, pink and white.

The standard Apple Watch features a refined 316L stainless steel casing that was cold forged to make it up to 80 percent harder. That should help it resist nicks or corrosion. The display is made of sapphire crystal. And you have three choices for types of bands. There are three leather bands, a Sport-style fluoroelastomer band, and two metal options.

The Watch Edition revels in luxury, coming in two shades of gold: yellow and rose pink. It can come with a Sports bands or leather options. The most expensive option is either the 38mm 18-Karat yellow gold case with the Bright Red Modern Buckle strap or the 38mm 18-Karat rose gold case with Rose Gray Modern Buckle. Both of those will run you $17,000.

It's true that $350, for the base model, is much more expensive than many other smartwatches. But, the Pebble Time Steel is going to cost you $299 ($250 if you order on Kickstarter). For that you get an all-metal body with sturdy metal strap. It's not as sleek looking as Apple's Watch, but it does promise up to 10 days of battery life, much more than Apple's 18 hours.

If an Apple Watch is meant to be a part of your future, you will be able to see it for yourself at a nearby Apple Store starting April 10. It won't be available for purchase until April 24.

Sam Rutherford is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide. Follow him @SamRutherford on Twitter, and Tom’s Guide on Twitter, Facebook and Google+.asd