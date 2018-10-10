Apple Will Give Away Free Original Shows for iPhones, Apple TVs (Report)

Reports of Apple developing original TV programming have been pushed around for a while, but we never knew how exactly the company planned to push out said content. Now, we have a clearer vision.

According to a CNBC report, Apple will deliver its original content, along with "subscription services from legacy media companies," that you pay for, directly through the app, which will include HBO and Starz, in "a new digital video service."

And surprise, surprise: said service will come to Apple device owners via the TV app that's currently available on iOS and tvOS. The report credits this intel to "people familiar with the matter" who "asked not to be named because the details of the project are private."

Further, this service is expected to launch in a revamped version of this app early next year (2019), and give Apple's original programming for free, provided you're on an Apple device, such as the Apple TV or iPhone. The report doesn't note if the service will be available on non-Apple devices, and if the company would require you pay if you're watching from a PC, Android or other device.

Down the line, in the future, subscriptions for outsiders may be in the cards. The report notes that Apple wants its own "tent pole" franchise, that gives subscribers enough reason to pay a monthly fee, ala what Game of Thrones does for HBO or Stranger Things does for Netflix.

The report pegs Apple's 2018 investments in original content at a total of "about $1 billion" USD, and previous reports show the company looking to deliver a wide variety of family-friendly, PG content. A Wall Street Journal report, though, noted that only a select few of Apple's original content would get a 'TV-MA' rating.