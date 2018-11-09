Apple's Bose Rivals Could Pack One of HomePod's Best Features

Apple's HomePod comes with a feature called beamforming that's designed to enhance sound quality and ensure that you're getting a better audio experience when you're listening to music or talking on the phone via the smart speaker.

And now, it might come to a new Apple device.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

According to several reports, Apple is working on a new pair of over-the-ear headphones that should deliver high-quality sound performance. And a recently discovered patent application discovered by Patently Apple suggests that the company is thinking about bringing beamforming to those headphones.

According to the patent application, the beamforming technology would mean that the headphones would intelligently know how you're wearing them and direct audio and microphone quality at the desired spot. So for instance, the headphones could adjust automatically if you only have them covering a single ear.

In some audio tracks, for instance, certain audio tones are meant to hit on the right side and others are meant to hit on the left. If you're wearing headphones incorrectly, you might not get that experience. But with beamforming, Apple's technology would direct audio to the correct ear to ensure you don't miss out.

But that's not all Apple might offer in the headphones, according to 9to5Mac, which earlier reported on the patent application. In the filing, the company also said that it might be able to use beamforming to identify a person's speech and separate that from ambient noises. That could ultimately result in phone calls sounding much better.

Of course, Apple isn't talking about its plans for new headphones and it's unclear when they might ever launch. But if the patent application is any indication, Apple has some interesting ideas up its sleeve to improve audio experiences while wearing headphones.