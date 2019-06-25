Amazon Prime Day 2019 Date Revealed: It All Starts July 15

It's official: Amazon Prime Day 2019 will take place on July 15 and July 16. According to Amazon, the retail holiday will offer over 1 million deals globally over the span of 48 hours, which is 12 hours longer than Prime Day 2018.

Not one to waste time, Amazon is already giving us a tease of Prime Day 2019 with an early deal. The retailer is offering the Toshiba 43-inch 1080p Fire TV for $179.99. That's $120 off its normal price and one of the cheapest smart TVs we've seen since Black Friday.

Prime Day is Amazon's made-up retail holiday, which began in 2015 to celebrate Amazon's 20th-anniversary. The first Prime Day was such a success, that Amazon kept growing its holiday each year. It's one of the many Prime member perks offered by Amazon.

In addition to the United States, Prime Day is also celebrated in the U.K., Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, and Australia. New for 2019, Prime Day will also be celebrated in the United Arab Emirates.

Amazon says it will soon announce deals at Whole Foods Market, new product launches, and "world-class entertainment" events for the days leading up to Prime Day. Stay tuned as we update our story with the latest news.

Of course, you need to be a Prime member subscriber in order to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals. (Not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial here).