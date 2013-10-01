A.I Android SmartWatch Makes Calls Too

Another smartwatch crowd-sourced project has surfaced, this time on Indiegogo. This one is for the A.I Watch, promising to "revolutionize" the smartwatch industry because it will be the world's first wearable watch-sized phone. Thus instead of connecting to the user's smartphone via Bluetooth to retrieve the data it needs, the A.I Watch is the phone, packing a 1.2 GHz SoC, 3G connectivity and Android 4.0.4 "Ice Cream Sandwich".

"The processing power in A.I Watch will allow you to receive calls, caller ID, make a call straight from your A.I Watch by dialing the number, selecting a contact from your address book or even by voice control with A.I voice instructor; just shake your wrist and A.I Watch will come to life," reads the Indiegogo page.

The device will be capable of receiving SMS messages, and installing Android apps directly from Google Play. The A.I. Watch will also supposedly be capable of streaming YouTube video, tuning in to an FM radio station, voice translation, Facebook chat, email reading and more. Based on the description, it's a smartphone crammed into a watch-sized form factor with a built-in 5MP camera and wireless networking support.

The specs show that the wearable tech measures 42 x 47.5 x 12.5 mm and sports an ergonomic aluminum alloy casing with a silicon or leather strap, providing a variety of colors and watch faces to fit both genders. Additional features include a capacitive touch screen, 512 MB or 1 GB of memory, 4 GB of internal storage, GPS, a G-Sensor, a GSM quad band + WCDMA (3G), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, and a battery promising up to 100 hours of standby time.

Despite the Android roots, the A.I Watch interface resembles Windows Phone, providing colorful boxy tiles. The A.I Watch team reports that users will be able to customize the face with themes, launchers, watch faces, widgets and app shortcuts. They'll also be able to shake the device to see the time, and shake it to change the watch face.

The A.I Watch team is shooting to make $100,000 from the Indiegogo project, and so far has only raised $7,079 since it went live on September 25, with 40 days left to go (November 9). "Our A.I watch is a fully working prototype, the development of the software and hardware are under our complete control and exclusive to A.I Watch, the team states. "Here we would like to assure to all our supporters and contributors that we are working full time on our project and are determinate to achieve our goals."

For more information, check out the Indegogo project here. There are seventeen levels of pledges ranging from $25 to $11,000. The estimated time of delivery is December 2013 if the team reaches its $100,000 goal.

