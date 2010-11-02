Target Selling iPhone Beginning November

Monday Target officially confirmed rumors that it would begin selling the iPhone in time for the holidays. According to the company, the iPhone 3GS and iPhone 4 will go on sale in 846 stores (via the chain's new Target Mobile centers) beginning November 7, 2010.

The drawback is that the devices won't come without a contract--users must purchase and activate the iPhone from within the Target store. However customers can take advantage of Target's Electronics Trade-In Service, allowing them to bring in used cellphones, MP3 players, video games and more for credit towards any Target purchase.

Despite the annoying AT&T two-year ball-and-chain contract, consumers with limited funds up-front could bring in older electronics to help diminish the iPhone's overall cost, making Target's offering a great bargain for the holidays.

"At Target we continue to offer our guests the best in electronics so we’re happy to add iPhone to our Target Mobile offerings," said Mark Schindele, senior vice president, merchandising, Target. "With expert support from Target Mobile specialists and in-store activation, our guests will be able to leave the store with a new, working iPhone3GS or iPhone4 in-hand."

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based retailer plans to roll out additional Target Mobile centers nationwide by mid-2011. Target also began selling the Apple iPad on October 3.