Samsung's E-Book Reader Lets You Draw on It

We've certainly seen our share of e-book readers over the past week, and we'll definitely see a few extra new ones over the next few days. One of the more unique devices hitting the CES 2010 halls is Samsung's unique E6 and E101, providing more than just reading your favorite novels in black and white digital goodness. In fact, these two devices will let you actually write directly on the screen like a Wacom tablet.



Officially announced right here, the company claims that the e-book readers allow users to annotate their reading selections, calendars and to-do lists with a built-in electromagnetic resonance (EMR) stylus pen. The pen prevents "mistypes" caused by chunky fingers, and combined with the virtual eraser, makes it perfect for sketching and quick writing. Essentially, these devices are (seemingly) electronic notepads with a built-in e-book reader.



The E101 model offers a 10-inch screen, whereas the E6 provides a smaller 6-inch screen for better portability. Both devices, according to Samsung, reflect light naturally and "deliver an appearance similar to that of printed paper, allowing people to read more naturally than they would with other backlit electronic paper devices." Both e-reader devices incorporate Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g to download books and newspapers wirelessly, as well as Bluetooth 2.0 and 2 GB of flash memory.



While the E101 and E6 look rather simplistic compared to other colorful e-readers, these two devices are surprisingly not cheap: $399 for the E6 and a crazy $699 for the ten-inch E101. Currently they're on display at CES 2010, however Samsung expects to ship both units in early 2010. Still, for that price, you might as well buy a netbook or laptop and get more meat for your money. Then again, the digital tablet aspect of the E101 and E6 makes up for the beefy price... somewhat.

