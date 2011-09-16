PlayStation Suite SDK Arriving in November

Thursday Sony Computer Entertainment said that a software development kit (SDK) for the PlayStation Suite (PS Suite) platform will be released this November. The kit will allow developers to create content for PlayStation Certified (PS Certified) devices, hardware certified through the PS Suite license program, and for the PlayStation Vita (PS Vita) handheld console set for a Q1 2012 release.

"Supporting C# as the programming language, PS Suite SDK can run programs developed in C# on virtual machine equipped on both PS Certified devices and PS Vita. By supporting development for multiple devices and by adopting libraries to create a variety of content not only limited to games, PS Suite SDK will not only help developers save their cost in creating new content but also allow them to efficiently create their content on one SDK and without having to create on several different SDKs."

So far the only devices that support Sony's PlayStation Suite platform are the Xperia PLAY smartphone, and Sony's two Android-powered "S" and "P" tablets. However, Nvidia has stated that it's working with Sony to bring the PlayStation platform to Tegra-equipped Android phones and tablets. So far an actual release date is unknown, but Tegra device owners may actually see a release next month.

"SCE will provide a variety of content towards these PS Certified devices from end October through PlayStation Store on PlaySation Network, starting with original PlayStation games (PS one classics)," the company said. "' The service will start in nine countries including Japan, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Australia and with more countries to follow. In next spring, SCE will enhance the PS Store for PS Certified devices and provide content created by PS Suite SDK, further prevailing the world of PS Suite."

The detailed information of Sony's PS Suite SDK, including how to download, will be announced via a dedicated PS Suite section on SCE’s official website. The site currently isn't live, so stay tuned.

One game to rule them all, one game to bind them....