Sony Scoffs at Nintendo's 3DS

Many of us are wondering just what exactly Nintendo is thinking by releasing a 3D-capable DS unit... even without glasses. The idea sounded both confusing and silly until Jane explained how the 3D effect will work on the handheld device. Still, Nintendo execs have recently said over and over that innovation is the key, yet recently we've seen a revised DS (DSi), another revised DS (DSi XL), and now another revised DS is on the way. What gives?

Sony is apparently scratching its head too, thinking that there's no marketplace for a 3D handheld gaming unit. Of course, this comes from a company who's portable gaming platform has remained in last place for quite some time, trailing behind Nintendo and apparently now Apple's iPhone/iPod touch platform. We won't even bring up the whole PSPgo bomb... ok, we did anyway.

"I think it remains to be seen where Nintendo goes with 3D on a portable," said SCEA's Director of Hardware and Marketing John Koller in an interview with IGN. "Having been in the portable space for quite awhile, I think it's an interesting move but one I'd like to see where they go from a demographic standpoint. 8 and 9-year-olds playing 3D is a little bit of a stretch given where some of our research is right now."

It's also questionable if 8 to 9-year-olds will actually tolerate how the 3D images may deteriorate when viewed at different angles. Despite the initial coolness, the Nintendo 3DS could very well be a handheld that ends up smashed into pieces. Hopefully we'll have a better idea when the unit goes on display at E3 2010.

