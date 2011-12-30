Android Sees 3.7M Activations Over Christmas

Google's Andy Rubin reported that more than 3.7 million Android devices were activated on 12/24 and 12/25. Mobile analytics firm Flurry has added some data that also suggests that Android Market has now surpassed Apple's App Store in total downloads.

According to the firm, Android passed 10 billion downloads in December, which is a number that Apple is expected to cross this month as well. The firm estimates that 1.5 million new Android and Apple devices are activated on an average day, but 6.8 million came alive on December 25 alone. Last year, only 2.8 million devices were activated on that date. More than 400 million iOS and Android apps were downloaded on December 24 and 25, Flurry said. Through New year's Day, the analytics firm forecasts 1 billion app downloads.

Flurry did not break out individual numbers for iOS and Android.