Sorry, AT&T: Google to Supply WiFi at Starbucks Locations

AT&T has been supplying WiFi to Starbucks locations in the United States for years. All that is about to change, though, as Google has announced that it will provide WiFi connectivity to Starbucks customers across the coffee chain's 7,000 locations in the USA. Google is aiming for faster, free WiFi at Starbucks stores over the next 18 months. Specifically, the search giant is promising coffee drinkers speeds that are ten times faster than before. If you're lucky enough to be in a Google Fiber city, you can look forward to a connection that is up to a hundred times faster.

"Google has long invested in helping the Internet grow stronger, including projects to make Internet access speedier, more affordable, and more widely available," Google's General Manager of Google Access, Kevin Lo, said today. "The free Internet connection at Starbucks has become an important part of many communities over the years, such as in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, or for students without Internet at home who do their homework at Starbucks."

The roll out starts next month but customers should see a 'Google Starbucks' SSID once Google internet hits their location. So far we've heard no explanation as to why AT&T is no longer providing WiFi for Starbucks customers, but we'll keep you posted if we hear anything.