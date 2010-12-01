Google Translate Can Beatbox Too!

One Reddit user yesterday posted that Google Translate is capable of beatboxing if you set it to German-to-German translate and paste the following into the text field:
Redditor Harrichr doesn't mention how she actually came across the trick but people are already building on her discovery. TechCrunch reports that YCombinator user iamdave made up the following table mapping out the specific noises of the each part of the drum. Now you can make your own beats!
zk = suspended cymbal
bschk = snare
pv = brush
bk = bass
tk = flam1
vk = roll tap
kt = flam2
kttp = flam tap
krp = hi hat tap
pv = short roll
th = better hi hat
thp, ds = instant rimshot.
Click here to get started on your Google beatboxing adventure.
Source: Reddit, YCombinator via TechCrunch