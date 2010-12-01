Google Translate Can Beatbox Too!

One Reddit user yesterday posted that Google Translate is capable of beatboxing if you set it to German-to-German translate and paste the following into the text field:

pv zk pv pv zk pv zk kz zk pv pv pv zk pv zk zk pzk pzk pvzkpkzvpvzk kkkkkk bsch

Redditor Harrichr doesn't mention how she actually came across the trick but people are already building on her discovery. TechCrunch reports that YCombinator user iamdave made up the following table mapping out the specific noises of the each part of the drum. Now you can make your own beats!

zk = suspended cymbal

bschk = snare

pv = brush

bk = bass

tk = flam1

vk = roll tap

kt = flam2

kttp = flam tap

krp = hi hat tap

pv = short roll

th = better hi hat

thp, ds = instant rimshot.

Click here to get started on your Google beatboxing adventure.