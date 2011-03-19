Preorder $379 WiFi-only Dell Streak 7 Now

Priced at $379, the 7-inch tablet boasts Nvidia's Tegra 2 chipset, a front-facing 1.3 megapixel camera, a Gorilla Glass-protected screen, 16GB of internal memory and, of course, WiFi. Unfortunately, while popping it onto Amazon for preorder, Dell wasn't kind enough to award us the release date for the Streak 7, so those preordering will be committing to a gadget with an as-yet-unknown arrival date.



Amazon lists the 'date first available on Amazon' as March 7, 2011, so it looks like this listing has been there a while. Perhaps now that the media has begun to notice it, Dell will spill the beans on the actual release date for this Froyo-based tablet.

