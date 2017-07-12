iPhone 8 Problems Causing 'Panic' at Apple

Apple engineers are starting to "panic" over the possibility of delaying the iPhone 8 after having trouble fixing various issues.

(Image credit: Benjamin Geskin)

Apple engineers are dealing with a host of software problems in the upcoming iPhone 8 that could cause the handset to be delayed, Fast Company is reporting, citing sources who claim to have knowledge of the company's inner-workings.

One of those problems is wireless charging, according to the report. Apple is planning to bundle it in the iPhone 8, and the hardware component supplied by Broadcom appears to be working fine. However, the software that would allow the feature to work isn't cooperating.

If Apple engineers can't get it to work, the report says, the company might ship the iPhone 8 without the feature turned off and then turn it on in a software update after the smartphone's release. This lines up to a very similar Tweet published by Apple watcher John Gruber just a couple of days ago.

But there are more problems afoot in Cupertino. Specifically, Apple is said to be working on a 3D-sensing technology that it would use to scan user faces. The feature has been rumored to be a replacement for a Touch ID fingerprint sensor that also isn't operating the way Apple had hoped.

According to Fast Company's sources, the 3D sensor isn't working "reliably." And although the hardware is functioning properly, again, the software that powers it isn't cooperating. Still, Fast Company's sources say Apple is confident that it can deliver the feature in time for a launch this year.

But that's not all.

Apple is also reportedly concerned about the low production yields on OLED displays planned for its iPhone 8, according to the report. And although the company is having trouble getting the fingerprint sensor baked into the screen to work, the sources say Apple should still be able to get it to work in time for a fall iPhone 8 release.

Ultimately, Apple executives are putting pressure on the engineers to not delay the iPhone 8, according to the report. Apple wants to unveil the handset in September alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, and it doesn't want to say that it could be delayed months, if not indefinitely.

Several reports have previously said that Apple could be planning to release the iPhone 8 in October or November due to manufacturing problems. At least the Fast Company sources say there's a possibility of a September launch, if everything goes well.

Look for much more on this and the associated developments in the coming weeks as we get closer to the September unveiling.