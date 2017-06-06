Is This The Xbox Scorpio Logo?

We're less than a week away from the official unveiling of Microsoft's Project Scorpio, and we may have just gotten a glimpse at the supercharged Xbox console's official branding.

As spotted on gaming forum NEOGaf, Microsoft has filed a trademark for a large "S" logo that's broken up in the middle. According to the filing, the logo is for "computer game software for use with personal computers and video game consoles" and "video game consoles for use with an external display screen or monitor." In other words, it's for games and consoles.

While it's easy to assume that this S logo is for Scorpio, it's important to note that Project Scorpio likely won't be the final name for Microsoft's upcoming 4K-ready Xbox. If Microsoft isn't naming its console "Xbox Scorpio," the "S" could stand for a brand new name. Alternatively, it could simply be a new logo for the company's Xbox One S console, which launched last year with a slimmed-down design and 4K Blu-ray support.

The Xbox Scorpio dev kit pictured with previous Xbox developer kits. Photo: Gamasutra

Scorpio's official specs suggest that the next Xbox will be the most powerful console ever, packed with 4K and VR-ready guts that will top even the PS4 Pro. It will also work with all of your existing Xbox One games and accessories.

The console's big coming out party will take place at Microsoft's E3 2017 media briefing on June 11 at 5pm ET. That's when we expect to get an official name, price and release date for the beefed-up Xbox, as well as a glimpse at all the shiny new games you'll be playing on it.