The Weekly Community Roundup

This week on forum highlights: In another installment in our 'Ask an Expert' series, Sherri jumps into the Virtual Reality section to answer any and all questions on the subject. She got some really cool questions about it, especially the ones about child supervision and the affect VR has on a developing brain.

Some debates never die. User santanchaq asks about the possibility of trading in his laptop for a gaming console. While some users agree, others debate that trading in for a gaming desktop would be a better choice. After OP gives some details about the laptop and its current status, the flames of debate only rise higher.

In our latest installment of Help Me! Tom's Guide: One of our regulars posters KerryT asks about the best way to watch Game of Thrones with adult supervision. It's not for her, it's for her son! Marshall Honorof, our streaming expert, offers a variety of options as well as our forum experts.

Over in the tech support section, adarc8 asks if heat can be a contributing factor in performance issues for an HP laptop. As it turns out, he's upgraded the CPU and the laptop just can't handle the power. LumineZ comes to the rescue on breaking down the process on downclocking a CPU and how you can upgrade or downvolt the power being given to the laptop.

