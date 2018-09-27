Trending

SkyLink TV Antenna Review: Popular Gadget Falls Flat

With a rated 30-mile range, the SkyLink TV antenna is an overpriced underperformer when compared with the likes of the Mohu Leaf Metro or AmazonBasics ultra-thin HDTV antennas.

Our Verdict

For

  • Compact design
  • Simple setup

Against

  • Expensive for a basic antenna
  • Limited reception

Diminutive, flat HDTV antennas can be an inexpensive, worthwhile investment. There are  dozens available, with most priced under $30. The SkyLink TV antenna is an exception, however, with a higher price and lower performance results than we've seen from models costing as little as $10.

Design: Simple and Straightforward

The Skylink TV antenna is a non-amplified, indoor model. Its small, black, flat plastic design is fairly unobtrusive. And while it's intended to be stuck on a wall, as with other models that use an omni-directional antenna, it can also be placed flat on a surface (although this could further diminish its reception).

The coaxial cable for hooking up to a TV is permanently affixed to the bottom edge of the SkyLink antenna. Typically, the cable screws into the coaxial/RF input on the back of a TV, but the manufacturer also includes an adapter to accommodate push-in European-style plugs. The coaxial cable itself is thinner than most, which makes it easier to stow  if you're going to take it with you, but it also makes it less durable than heavier-gauge cables.

Setup: Not Much Flexibility

Skylink doesn't offer neophytes much help during setup. You get a single sheet of instructions that amount to just three steps: plug it into your TV, stick it somewhere and then scan for channels. Fortunately, there's not much more to it, since the cable is permanently attached to the antenna and it doesn't include an amplifier.

One sticking point is that the adhesive pads on the back of the antenna are on slightly different vertical planes. Two are located on the upper right and left corners of the antenna itself, while a third is on the back of the thicker attachment point where the cable connects to the antenna. It makes for a slightly awkward installation with no option of repositioning the stickers to get a better purchase on a wall or window.

Since the stickers also make the installation semi permanent, before you settle on a final resting place, we suggest experimenting with different locations around your TV to find the best reception spot. We also recommend checking with AntennaWeb.org to see what stations you should expect to receive in your area.

Channels Received10
Rated Range30 miles
1080p ReceptionYes
Cable Length9.75 feet
AmplifiedNo
Size8.38 by 4.75 inches

Performance: Rather Limited

To assess the SkyLink TV antenna's reception, we used our standard testing setup with a 55-inch Samsung KS9000 4K TV in our New York City location where scores of over-the-air stations are available.

An initial scan using the antenna produced a list of 24 channels, a not-unreasonable number given the small size of the antenna. Unfortunately, fewer than half of those stations – just 10 in all – turned out to be watchable. The local Fox affiliates, for example, had clear and consistent reception. Some channels from across the Hudson in New Jersey were also captured by the antenna, as were a couple of popular Spanish language stations.

By way of comparison, there are smaller, cheaper antennas that have performed better in our tests, such as the less-than-$10 Antop Paper Thin AT-140  (14 channels received). And there are certainly some excellent alternatives, such as the Mohu Leaf Metro that is about $15 and pulled in three times as many stations (31) as the SkyLink model.

With the Skylink, however, the local ABC affiliate's programming was too distorted to watch. Further up the dial, channels such as MeTV also proved to  be unwatchable, as were the two versions of the HSN shopping network that we can usually tune in. We were also disappointed that popular stations such as CBS and PBS didn't come in at all.

To confirm the results, we did additional scans at different times of the day and found that subsequent scans registered the same number or fewer channels.

Bottom Line

On the company's website, it says the antenna will work "even in the country side" (sic), but given how weak the reception is, it's unlikely you'll be able to pull in distant stations. The SkyLink TV antenna was clearly a disappointment in our testing. It was easy enough to set up and encompassed a basic, flat antenna design. Still, given its high price, we had higher expectations for it than just the 10 stations we received. The Antop Paper Thin AT-140 and the Mohu Leaf Metro both offer better performance at a lower price, so why pay more?

  • badge240 18 August 2018 18:58
    Skylink Tv Antenna
    TOTAL SCAM!! DO NOT BUY ANY OF THEIR PRODUCTS!!
    It is a SCAM!
    Do Not Buy This Product!!!!
  • bev.loken 07 September 2018 06:19
    TOTAL RIP-OFF. They won't even let you return it for a refund when it doesn't work.
  • dmmmd51 13 September 2018 13:21
    If it's an overpriced underperformer, why is your rating 5/5 Perfection?
  • notnik 27 September 2018 18:31
    absolute garbage
  • racksmith101 27 September 2018 19:27
    Surprising how many people suddenly pop up on forums shouting "Scam and ripoff" on their first and only post and are never heard from again.
  • Psyclic 29 September 2018 19:45
    Hrm. Saw and ad for this on Facebook. Doesn't seem to review well and the BBB for that company rates as well as in here (it is not BBB accredited).
    bbborg/us/nj/dayton/profile/online-retailer/skylink-tv-antenna-0221-90186127
  • stovepipe66 06 October 2018 17:11
    To respond to DMMMD51, if you actually bothered to look closely at the rating it says 1.5/5 not 5/5 so obviously they do not like it as well.
  • crouchintiger 25 October 2018 23:55
    I can't believe I wasted my money on this POS. Took a long time to get here too, total waste of time and money. Works like crap, went back to my bunny ears.
  • asogolov 12 November 2018 20:39
    Whatever company advertised on their website is a total lie. Antenna doesn't perform as promised, and "money
    back guarantee" is a fantasy. Do not waste your money.
  • bryanguess101 13 November 2018 05:40
    This is exactly right
